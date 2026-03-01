In Karachi, a crowd of protesters angered by recent military strikes on Iran gathered near the US consulate, breaking windows and expressing their outrage at actions by the United States and Israel.
Pakistan protesters attack US Consulate in Karachi after Khamenei's death | Video
Pakistan protesters smash windows at US Consulate in Karachi after strikes on Iran
New Delhi:
