Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Pakistan protesters attack US Consulate in Karachi after Khamenei's death | Video

Pakistan protesters attack US Consulate in Karachi after Khamenei's death | Video

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Pakistan protesters smash windows at US Consulate in Karachi after strikes on Iran

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

In Karachi, a crowd of protesters angered by recent military strikes on Iran gathered near the US consulate, breaking windows and expressing their outrage at actions by the United States and Israel. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Breaking News Pakistan Iran Israel Protest Khamenei
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\