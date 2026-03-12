Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Saudi Arabia amid escalating Middle East conflict

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (March 12) departed for a brief official visit to Saudi Arabia at a time when Islamabad is facing increased scrutiny over its defence agreement with the kingdom.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact in September last year, pledging to come to each other's aid in the event of an attack by a third country. The agreement was signed when Israel had attacked Hamas leaders in Qatar.

However, the situation changed after the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran and it hit back but pounding targets in the Gulf. There is a growing unease if Pakistan would fulfill its obligation towards Saudi Arabia, given its good ties and geographical proximity with Iran.

A day earlier, Prime Minister's spokesperson for foreign media, Mosharraf Zaidi, said Pakistan would stand by Saudi Arabia "'before it is needed."

Why is Shehbaz Sharif visiting Saudi Arabia?

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Sharif is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It further said that the PM will hold a meeting with the Saudi crown prince, during which they will "exchange views on the ongoing tensions in the region, the regional security situation and bilateral relations between the two countries." "This visit is highlighting Pakistan's positive role in the diplomatic arena, and Pakistan will continue to play this role," the PMO said.

Sharif's trip part of Pakistan-Saudi pact?

Separately, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi confirmed the visit during the weekly briefing, stating that Sharif had left for a one-day trip to Saudi Arabia. He added that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is accompanying the prime minister during the visit.

The spokesperson further said the trip is part of ongoing coordination between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on issues related to regional peace and security.

He said the visit should also be seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at paving the way for dialogue and diplomacy in the region. This marks the second high-level visit to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks after the Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir visited the kingdom on March 7 and held talks with Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

