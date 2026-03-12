Iran sets three conditions to end war with US and Israel: Know what are they

Tehran:

Iran has set out three key conditions to end its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, including recognition of its rights and compensation for damages caused during the war. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the only way to bring the conflict to an end is for the international community to acknowledge Iran's legitimate rights and provide firm guarantees to prevent any future aggression.

What are Iran's three conditions to end war?

"The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression," Pezeshkian said in a post on social media after speaking with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan.

According to Iranian State Media, the US and Israel have targeted over 16,000 residential units. Quoting Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesperson for the Red Crescent Society, Iran Media claimed that 19,734 non-military buildings have been targeted and of these, 16,291 were residential units. Additionally, 77 medical centers and 16 Red Crescent facilities were subjected to the attacks.

'Nothing left to target in Iran': Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the ongoing conflict with Iran will end "any time I want it to end." Speaking to Axios over the phone, Trump said, “Little this and that...Any time I want it to end, it will end," and added that there is "'practically nothing left to target" in Iran. Trump claimed that Iran’s key capabilities have been destroyed.

"Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones," he said. He added that Tehran now has no navy, no air force, and no communications in a "military sense."

The president also issued a stark warning to Iran, saying, "They better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country…If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you’d never hear the name again."

