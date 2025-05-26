Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif offers peace talks with India, says willing to resolve all issues including Kashmir During a visit to Tehran, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed willingness to hold peace talks with India on key disputes including Kashmir and terrorism. He warned, however, of a strong response if provoked. The statement comes in the wake of recent military tensions between the two countries.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed readiness to engage in peace talks with India to resolve long-standing issues, including Kashmir, terrorism, water sharing, and trade. Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif said, “We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations. We are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism.”

Sharif is currently on the second leg of his four-nation tour, having arrived in the Iranian capital from Turkey. He was received by President Pezeshkian at Saadabad Palace with a guard of honour before holding bilateral talks.

While extending the offer of dialogue, Sharif also issued a cautionary note, warning of a firm response in case of aggression. “If they choose to remain aggressors, then we shall defend our territory … like we have done a few days ago. But if they accept my offer of peace, then we will show that we really want peace, seriously and sincerely,” he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan responded with attempted strikes on Indian military bases between May 8 and 10, prompting strong Indian countermeasures. Hostilities de-escalated after a ceasefire understanding was reached during DGMO-level talks on May 10.

Sharif also claimed Pakistan emerged “victorious” in the four-day conflict and thanked President Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for their support and diplomatic outreach during the escalation.

On bilateral ties, Sharif said the Pakistani and Iranian delegations had a “very productive and useful” meeting covering trade, investments, and broader cooperation. “There was total agreement that our two brotherly and neighbourly countries must enhance our cooperation in the field of trade, investments, commerce—in fact, every walk of life,” he added.

Sharif was accompanied in Tehran by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The delegation is also scheduled to meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for further discussions on bilateral and regional matters.

(With PTI inputs)