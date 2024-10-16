Pakistan PM Shehbaz asserts 'prosperity through unity' at SCO Summit, pledges commitment to regional peace

Follow us on Image Source : DAWN Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the SCO Summit in Islamabad.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the high-level Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Wednesday in Islamabad, where he advocated 'prosperity through unity' with assistance from all member-states and pledged commitment to regional peace and stability, enhanced connectivity and socio-economic development.

"We are at historic moment of transition, where sweeping transformations are reshaping the global, social, political, economic and security landscape. from the esteemed platform of SCO, a beacon of multilateralism, I stand resolute in the belief that we possess not only the potential but the collective will to forge a future that is more prosperous, stable and secure for our people. A future that is inclusive and reflective of the shared aspirations of all member states," shehbaz said in his opening remarks.

"When Pakistan assumed the chair of this August forum last year, we reaffirmed our commitment to the regional peace and stability, enhanced connectivity and sustainable socio-economic development. We believe that these tenets are fundamental to the SCO's progress and advancement of our collective vision," Shehbaz further said.

Shehbaz Sharif on Afghanistan

He called for a shift towards a shift to tangible actions through coordinated implementation, strengthening our cooperation in the vital sector of trade and economy. He highlighted that the SCO “embodies the collective voice and wishes of over 40 per cent of the global population anchored in the Shanghai spirit”.

The Pakistan PM further commented on its neighbour Afghanistan, saying it presents an invaluable and rare opportunity for trade and transiting, benefitting all SCO member-states. "A stable Afghanistan is not only desirable, but essential to fully realise these great opportunities," he added.

He urged the international community to step forward with urgent humanitarian support, while calling upon the Afghan interim government to embrace political inclusivity and ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against its neighbours by any entity.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.