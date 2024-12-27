Pakistan pays tribute to Manmohan Singh, says 'will be remembered for his wisdom, gentle demeanour'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pakistan's foreign minister acknowledged Singh's commitment to regional peace.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who breathed his last on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi. In a post on X, Dar said that Manmohan Singh will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanour. He added that Singh demonstrated a commitment to promoting regional peace along with his 'remarkable achievements in the field of economics'.

He wrote, "Saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Born in a village in Pakistan’s Chakwal district, Dr. Singh was a distinguished economist and political leader. He will be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanour."

"His approach to regional issues reflected his belief that mutual understanding, dialogue, and cooperation were essential for collective progress. He played a notable role in improving Pakistan-India bilateral relations during his tenure as Prime Minister", the Pakistan Foreign Minister added.

Extending condolences on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, he further added, "The people and the Government of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to Dr. Manmohan Singh’s family, and the people and the Government of India."

World leaders pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Earlier, condolence messages poured in for the former prime minister as world leaders paid tributes to Singh's leadership and his contribution to shaping India's ties with several countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh. In his condolence letter, Putin described Singh as 'an outstanding statesman'.

The Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba also paid tributes to the former PM for his 'endeavours which built the foundation for the development of Japan-India relations of today."

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus also sent his condolence message, describing Singh as a 'person with great humility, a visionary leader, a statesman."

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolence and said: "India has lost a great man, and France a true friend, in the person of Dr. Manmohan Singh. He had devoted his life to his country. Our thoughts are with his family and the people of India."

