Manmohan Singh: The Prime Minister responsible for strategic corrections to India's foreign policy

Under former PM Manmohan Singh, India took some bold steps in foreign policy.

In his tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rightly pointed out that the former PM was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to India's foreign policy. Manmohan Singh, India's former Prime Minister and statesman, passed away late Thursday night. He is credited with the country's economic transformation. Along with his expertise in economics, Singh was also a stalwart in foreign policy and diplomacy. Under his prime ministership, India took some bold steps in foreign policy, which were visionary and replete with Manmohan Singh's farsightedness.

Siging the civil nuclear deal

After succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004, Manmohan Singh took forward his legacy by ensuring India's recognition as a responsible nuclear-powered state and signing the civil nuclear deal with the United States. It is to be noted that getting a nod from the NSG (Nuclear Suppliers Group) was a remarkable moment in India's diplomatic history. On September 6, 2004, NSG adopted a policy decision that allowed NSG members to cooperate with India.

Strengthening ties with Russia, Japan, China

Shifting from the policy of non-alignment, Manmohan Singh focussed on the policy of greater engagement, which enabled India to make its own version of the multi-polar world, which used to be the bi-polar world in the wake of the United States and Russia's engagement in the Cold War. Under Manmohan Singh, India emphasized its ties with the US, China, Russia, and Pakistan. In Manmohan Singh's tenure, India and Russia relations became stronger, while ties with Tokyo were elevated to a 'strategic partnership' level. Singh is also credited for giving special attention to India's 'Look East' policy.

The relations with China also improved as the Nathu La Pass, which was closed after Sino-India war of 196, was opened in 2006. Notably, the agreement to open the pass was signed between India and China in 2003, when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

Under Manmohan Singh, India and China announced the establishment of a strategic cooperative partnership for peace and prosperity and reached an agreement on the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of the India-China boundary question.

