'Another attack like Mumbai would have costed military action for Pak': Ex-UK PM on Manmohan Singh's stance

Singh's tenure overlapped with UK's Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, and Conservative David Cameron.

The United Kingdom in its tribute to India's former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday, said he was the 'architect of economic reforms. British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron took to social media to post, "a great Prime Minister, Finance Minister and global statesman who advanced India’s interests through bold economic reforms and played a key role in putting India in its rightful place on the world stage and stabilising the global economy after the financial crisis."

She added that UK will always be proud of Manmohan Singh's invaluable partnership with three UK Prime Ministers, and proud of him as an alumnus of two of our great universities.

Notably, Singh’s tenure overlapped with Labour prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and Conservative David Cameron, who later wrote in his memoir that he “got on well” with this “saintly man” who was robust on the threats India faced.

“On a later visit he told me that another terrorist attack like that in Mumbai in July 2011, and India would have to take military action against Pakistan,” notes the former UK PM in ‘For the Record’, published in 2019.

Manoj Ladwa, founder and chairman of UK-based policy and events platform India Global Forum (IGF), described the former PM as a “towering statesman and visionary economist”.

“His transformative reforms in the 1990s not only shaped India’s future but also helped spark my own commitment to fostering stronger UK-India ties. As an alumnus of Oxford and Cambridge, he symbolised the deep cultural and academic connections between our nations. His legacy will inspire generations,” he said.

‘The Guardian’ newspaper referenced Singh’s “trademark sky-blue turbans and home-spun white kurta pyjamas” in its obituary.

“Singh, called India’s ‘reluctant prime minister’ due to his shyness and preference for being behind the scenes, was considered an unlikely choice to lead the world’s biggest democracy.

But when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led her party to a surprise victory in 2004, she turned to Singh to be prime minister,” the newspaper notes.

“He served a rare full two terms as prime minister in India’s tumultuous politics and is credited with spurring the rapid economic growth that lifted tens of millions of Indians from poverty,” it adds.

The BBC, in its obituary, hailed Singh as one of India's longest-serving prime ministers who was considered the “architect of key liberalising economic reforms, as premier from 2004-2014 and before that as finance minister”.

“In his maiden speech as finance minister he famously quoted Victor Hugo, saying that ‘no power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come’.

That served as a launchpad for an ambitious and unprecedented economic reform programme: he cut taxes, devalued the rupee, privatised state-run companies and encouraged foreign investment. The economy revived, industry picked up, inflation was checked and growth rates remained consistently high in the 1990s,” reads the report.

