Pakistan: Militants blow up govt girls' school in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: Unidentified militants blew up a government girl's school in a tribal district in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, officials said. There was, however, no loss of life in the explosion. The militants blew up the Govt Girls Middle School in North Waziristan tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai said.

Seven rooms of the school were razed to the ground in the blast. A total of 255 girls were enrolled in the school. Tarakai said the school would be made functional soon. "Such cowardly acts cannot deter our resolve of education promotion in tribal areas. Provision of education is the top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government," he said.

The Taliban and its component bodies are opposed to female education and held it as un-Islamic. In a similar incident in May, a private girls’ school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.