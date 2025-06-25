India may strike again within a year, warns Pakistan's opposition leader Omar Ayub | Watch PTI leader Omar Ayub highlighted growing concern within Pakistan’s security establishment over India’s rapidly expanding defence budget. Citing Pakistani media, he noted that the pace and magnitude of India’s arms procurement have alarmed policymakers in Islamabad.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, has raised concerns about another attack from India, citing New Delhi's recent arms development. Khan also issued a sharp critique of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, highlighting Pakistan’s widening military gap with India. Speaking against the backdrop of rising regional tensions, Khan raised alarm over India’s expanding defence capabilities and warned of serious implications for Pakistan’s national security.

India's rising defence might raise alarms

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub pointed out that India is aggressively investing in advanced arms and ammunition, pushing its defence capabilities to unprecedented levels. In contrast, he claimed, Pakistan has failed to keep pace, leaving a significant strategic imbalance. “Compared to India’s modernisation drive, Pakistan is nowhere today,” Khan reportedly said, echoing sentiments of concern expressed by defence analysts in the country.

Fear over India’s growing defence budget

The Opposition leader underscored how India’s ever-increasing defence budget has created unease within Pakistan’s security circles. According to Pakistani media reports, the speed and scale of India's military procurement have caused apprehension among policymakers in Islamabad, especially in light of strained bilateral relations and broader regional instability.

Allegations of misplaced priorities by Shehbaz Sharif government

Omar Ayub didn’t mince words in criticising the Sharif-led government, accusing it of being out of touch with Pakistan’s core defence challenges. “Instead of addressing the country’s security needs, the government is engaged in appeasement diplomacy,” he said, alluding to Islamabad’s recent international posturing, including its overtures towards the US.

Media reports fuel speculation of a potential Indian strike

Adding to the tension, several Pakistani media outlets have reported unverified claims that India may be planning a covert strike on Pakistan and might attempt to deflect international scrutiny by attributing the blame to Iran. Though official sources have neither confirmed nor commented on these reports, they have contributed to rising public anxiety and strategic debates in Islamabad.

A call for strategic clarity

With regional geopolitics becoming increasingly volatile, Omar Ayub Khan’s remarks reflect growing frustration among opposition ranks regarding the Sharif administration’s approach to national defence. His statements appear to be a call for the government to reassess its priorities and prepare more robustly for evolving threats.