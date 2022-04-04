Pakistan LIVE Updates: Imran Khan to continue as caretaker PM; hearing in Supreme Court today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A motorcyclist rides past a billboard with the picture of Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Pakistan News LIVE: Pakistan's Supreme Court will resume hearing on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's ruling to reject the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on 'constitutional' grounds today. On Sunday, the court had taken suo moto cognizance of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the judiciary can interfere to some extent in the proceedings of the National Assembly after arguments on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature were advanced. The court refused to stay the ruling of the Speaker on the rejection of the no-confidence motion. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

