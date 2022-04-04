Pakistan LIVE Updates: Imran Khan to continue as caretaker PM; hearing in Supreme Court today

Monday, April 04, 2022
     
Pakistan News Live Updates, Pakistan Live News: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2022 10:52 IST
A motorcyclist rides past a billboard with the picture of Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022. 

Pakistan News LIVE: Pakistan's Supreme Court will resume hearing on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar's ruling to reject the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on 'constitutional' grounds today. On Sunday, the court had taken suo moto cognizance of the dissolution of the National Assembly by President Arif Alvi. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the judiciary can interfere to some extent in the proceedings of the National Assembly after arguments on the separation of powers between the judiciary and the legislature were advanced. The court refused to stay the ruling of the Speaker on the rejection of the no-confidence motion. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

 

Live updates :Pakistan News Live

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan names US diplomat involved in 'conspiracy' against him

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition. He then claimed that Lu, the top American official dealing with South Asia in the US State Department, was involved in the ‘foreign conspiracy' to topple his government. Khan claimed that Lu warned the Pakistani envoy to the US, Asad Majeed, that there would be "implications" if the Pakistan Prime Minister survived the no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Nawaz Sharif's office in London attacked

    Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif s office in London came under attack on Sunday night during which three persons were wounded. Around 15 to 20 persons, some of them wearing face masks were involved in the attack, reports said. Sharif is the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan guilty of 'high treason': Nawaz Sharif

    Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all others involved in the "conspiracy" against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried for desecrating the Constitution. Sharif's remarks came after President Arif Alvi approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly after the embattled premier recommended the controversial move in the wake of a no-trust move against him. "Today, a man obsessed with power trampled the Constitution," Sharif, who is currently based in London, wrote on his official Twitter handle.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Why Pakistan SC didn't suspend Speaker's ruling

    Pakistan's Supreme Court on Sunday refused to suspend the National Assembly Speaker's ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PPP lawyer Latif Khosa had petitioned the court to suspend the ruling and grant an interim relief. The court has also ruled that the prime minister's orders will be subjected to the final verdict of the apex court, the report said. The Pakistan Supreme Court has issued notice to President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker, defence and interior secretaries, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and others.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan Live: What Chief Justice said on Sunday

    Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Sunday that all orders and actions initiated by the Prime Minister and the Ppresident regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order as he adjourned for one day the hearing of the high-profile case. Pakistan President Arif Alvi earlier dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri blocked a no-confidence motion against the embattled premier.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:42 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Wasim Akram supports Imran Khan

    Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has come out in support of Imran Khan. He shared an image on Twitter featuring Khan stating, "The Game Changer." 

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    China keeps a close watch on political turmoil in Pakistan

    A wary China kept a close watch on the rapid political developments in Pakistan - its all-weather ally – where the Parliament was dissolved at the recommendation of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan after a no-trust vote against him was blocked by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly. While there is no official comment yet, the state-run media highlighted Khan's allegations of a foreign power behind the Opposition's no-confidence motion against him, which was cited as a reason by Qasim Khan Suri, deputy speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, to reject the no-trust motion against the government. 

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Shehbaz Sharif's bail in graft case may be cancelled

    Former Pakistan Minister Farrukh Habib predicted that FIA's request for cancellation of Shehbaz Sharif's bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case will be approved today. Sharif is the opposition's candidate for the PM post. 

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan to seek public support

    Pakistan's caretaker Pakistan PM Imran Khan will interact with the people of Pakistan via telephone today as a part of his public outreach programme. On Sunday, Khan had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan Live: The number game

    Imran Khan has seemingly lost support both in the Lower House of the legislature and the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan Army. The opposition party had moved the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8. Imran Khan received a massive blow when the PTI "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after losing its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). The MQM announced that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly. 

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Dissolving National Assembly violation of Constitution: PPP

    Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan's advice to President to dissolve National Assembly is a violation of the Constitution. Lashing out at the Deputy Speaker, he said, "He has done unconstitutional thing at the last moment. He broke the Constitution of Pakistan. The no-trust vote had to take place today as per the Constitution."

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hearing in Pakistan's Supreme Court today

    The Supreme Court formed a five-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan over the situation in the National Assembly on Sunday. The hearing in the court will resume today.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan's National Assembly dissolved

    In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly of Pakistan and call for fresh elections.

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan News Live: What happened on Sunday

    National Assembly's Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan terming it ‘unconstitutional’. The Pakistan National Assembly was subsequently dissolved and Imran Khan called for fresh elections in the country. 

  • Apr 04, 2022 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan Live: President too failed to act with wisdom: Pakistan media

    In an editorial published on Monday, the Dawn newspaper stated Imran Khan could have played the political game like a true sportsperson and still emerged stronger from the loss given the sharp narrative he had spun leading up to the vote. READ FULL STORY

