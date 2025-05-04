Pakistan issues nuclear threat as India mulls response to Pahalgam terror attack India revoked Pakistani visas, banned imports and airspace access, prompting Pakistan to threaten suspension of key agreements amid collapsed diplomacy.

New Delhi:

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified significantly in the aftermath of last month’s deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia issuing a veiled nuclear threat in response to reports of a possible Indian military strike.

In a provocative interview with Russian state media outlet RT, Ambassador Muhammad Khalid Jamali claimed that Islamabad had access to leaked documents indicating India’s intent to launch targeted strikes within Pakistan. Citing heightened rhetoric from Indian media and government figures, Jamali declared that a confrontation appeared “imminent” and warned that Pakistan would respond with the “full spectrum of power,” including the use of nuclear weapons, if provoked.

“When it comes to India and Pakistan, we don’t want to compare military might,” Jamali stated. “But if attacked, we will respond using every option at our disposal—conventional and nuclear.”

The comments have further inflamed tensions already running high since the April 22 attack in Baisaran valley, where gunmen believed to be linked to Pakistan-based terror outfits killed 26 people, including tourists and local residents. Witnesses reported that the attackers singled out non-Muslims and shot victims at close range.

In response, India has taken several firm steps, including suspending the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty that governs the sharing of rivers between the two nations. The government also cancelled all visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered their departure from Indian territory. Further, airspace restrictions have been imposed, barring Pakistani-operated or affiliated aircraft from entering Indian skies until at least May 24.

India’s actions were underscored by strong statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reportedly granted the Indian military "complete operational freedom" to respond as necessary to the Pahalgam massacre.

Pakistan, for its part, has reacted with a series of aggressive declarations and warnings. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatened to target any Indian infrastructure projects on the Indus River, describing attempts to divert or block water as “acts of war.” Meanwhile, Minister Hanif Abbasi boasted about Pakistan’s missile capabilities, warning that its nuclear arsenal — including Ghori, Shaheen, and Ghaznavi missiles — was intended specifically for India.

To reinforce its posture, Pakistan’s military conducted a test launch of the Abdali short-range ballistic missile, capable of delivering nuclear payloads up to 450 kilometers, calling it a display of operational readiness.

Adding to the war rhetoric, Minister Ataullah Tarar claimed that Pakistan had credible intelligence suggesting India might launch military strikes within the next 24 to 36 hours. He warned of “serious regional consequences” if India acted, and asserted that Pakistan would retaliate decisively.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif maintained that Islamabad had shown restraint, denying any involvement in the Pahalgam attack and rejecting India’s claims due to a “lack of evidence.”

Diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors are now at their lowest point in years. With backchannel communication reportedly frozen and both sides adopting hardline positions, the international community is watching closely as the situation teeters on the edge of escalation.