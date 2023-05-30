Humiliation for Pakistan as PIA plane seized in Malaysia due to non-payment of dues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Karachi: In another humiliation for Pakistan, the cash-strapped country's Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft has been ‘seized’ in Malaysia over non-payment of dues.

According to Pakistan's ARY News, the plane has been seized over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The Beoing 777 was acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on lease from Malaysia.

The plane with the BMH registration number was stopped for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport over payment of dues worth $4 million.

The action against Pakistan International Airlines was taken after receiving the order from a local court after payment of dues.

