Humiliation for Pakistan as PIA plane seized in Malaysia due to non-payment of dues

According to Pakistan's ARY News, the plane has been seized over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: May 30, 2023 16:55 IST
Karachi: In another humiliation for Pakistan, the cash-strapped country's Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft has been ‘seized’ in Malaysia over non-payment of dues.

The Beoing 777 was acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on lease from Malaysia.

The plane with the BMH registration number was stopped for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport over payment of dues worth $4 million.

The action against Pakistan International Airlines was taken after receiving the order from a local court after payment of dues.

