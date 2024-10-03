Pakistan: Imran Khan's party faces police crackdown as 700 supporters arrested in Punjab province

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Imran Khan's supporters party participate in a rally demanding his release from prison.

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faced a police crackdown in different cities of Punjab province for holding protest rallies against the government as the party claimed over 700 supporters and lawmakers were arrested on Thursday, a day before a major rally in Islamabad demanding the independence of the judiciary and Imran's release.

"Do or die — October 4th is the battle cry! No more waiting, no more silence. This is the final stand at D Chowk (Islamabad), where the brave gather and the weak fall behind. We are unstoppable, unbreakable, and ready to fight for the soul of this nation. Either we win or we perish trying," the PTI said as the arrests began.

This came after Imran Khan issued a call for nationwide protests, urging supporters to rally for the judiciary's independence, reported Geo News. The police launched a crackdown against PTI lawmakers and supporters for violating Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which was imposed in Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad.

Punjab’s provincial government had adopted similar measures to prevent PTI’s Jalsa – the power show – at Lahore last month. Imran Khan's party has been staging protests demanding his release and claiming that the government should adhere to the constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

Imran Khan's message to his supporters

PTI's central information secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had sealed the Red Zone in Islamabad and was taking similar measures in other cities to stop PTI workers from holding protests and public meetings. “PTI’s call for protests has panicked the government which is why it is sealing the cities,” he said.

On October 2, Imran Khan sent a message from the Adiala Jail, where he is currently imprisoned, accusing Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of "ruining" the country's Constitution and Supreme Court as well as crushing PTI and ensuring Nawaz Sharif's acquittal in all cases. "Now all of them (coalition partners) are plotting to ensure a wrongful verdict from the Supreme Court that they can then use to “legally” coerce our members into voting for the unconstitutional amendments that they desire," he said.

"Sacrifices must be made in the pursuit of freedom. Just as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh sacrificed their lives and the lives of their families, I ask my nation to not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for the sake of liberty. Be fearless and give your all to the struggle. Our movement for genuine freedom has entered its decisive phase and we will continue this struggle until we are truly free," he added.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Imran Khan’s party held three major political events, including a rally each in Islamabad and Lahore, and a protest in Rawalpindi. The party had called for protests in Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad on Wednesday, which would be followed by a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Friday.

Punjab’s provincial government on Thursday also imposed Section 144 in Lahore banning all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, rallies and protests. Punjab Chief minister Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Imran's arch rival Nawaz Sharif, said political activity is allowed in the province but not terrorism by the PTI. “We will deal with such elements with iron hands,” she said.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the federal capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures, as reported by Dawn. According to a police statement, the high-security zone, Red Zone and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Sharif meets controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, calls his speech 'insightful, impactful'