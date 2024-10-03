Pakistan PM Sharif meets controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, calls his speech 'insightful, impactful'

Follow us on Image Source : @DRZAKIRANAIK/X Zakir Naik meets Pakistan Prime Minister

Islamabad: Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik Wednesday called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who praised his lectures and said they are "insightful and impactful". Naik, wanted in India for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, left the country in 2016. He was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed.

In a post on X, Naik wrote that he interacted with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He also posted a picture of himself with Sharif. "Islam is a religion of peace, and you are doing an important duty by spreading the true message of Islam among people," Sharif told Naik.

Shehbaz Sharif calls Zakir Naik's speech 'insightful'

He said Naik's lectures are "highly insightful and impactful", and he has a significant following among young audiences, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. Later, in the day, he met several other leaders including Parliament speaker in the National Assembly.

Naik arrived in Pakistan at the invitation of the government on a month-long visit during which he will deliver lectures in major cities, including Kara­chi, Islamabad and Lahore. It is Naik’s first visit to Pakistan in three decades — the last time he visited was in 1992.

Who is Zakir Naik?

It is worth mentioning, that Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016. The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamed. On several occasions, New Delhi has requested his extradition, but Malaysia has so far not complied.

However, earlier last month, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited New Delhi, he indicated that his government might consider India’s request to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if it provides evidence against him.

