"Here are lot of flies, insects. Take me out of here, I don't want to remain in jail': Imran's first reaction

Follow us on Image Source : AP Imran Khan in Attock jail.

Nearly three days after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shifted to Attock jail in the Toshakhana case, his lawyers said the 70-year-old leader living in "distress" and added he does not wish to remain in prison.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan was arrested shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison. In a dramatic turn of events, Lahore Police arrested him even though the court had ordered Islamabad Police to put him behind bars.

According to sources of the Pakistani English daily, Geo News, the PTI chief is "unhappy" and "worried" as he remains holed up inside his prison cell in "distressing" conditions. Khan, who met his legal team after two staying two days inside the premises, said, "Take me out of here; I don't want to remain in jail."

Khan's counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha said that the former premier was being kept in "C-Class jail facilities" but added cricketer-turned-politician keeps high morale. However, sources claimed that Khan raised grave concerns and said with flies taking over his cell during the day and insects at night.

Earlier on Monday, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded Khan's immediate release and claimed there were "threats" to his life. In a video statement, Mr Qureshi claimed that the Attock Jail lacked "B-Class facilities".

What is a B-class jail facility?

According to Pakistan's English daily, under the B-Class, the Khan is entitled to books, newspapers of choice, a table, a chair, a 21-inch television, a mattress, clothing and jail food, in addition to a bathroom facility in the barrack he has been kept in. He would not be allowed to get food from outside. Similarly, he has been allowed to get a lamp in case of suspension of electricity supply, besides sanitary and washing facilities.

Although Qureshi claimed no medical tests were conducted at the time of arrest and added the jail has no designated medical officials or doctors to handle the emergency situation, the jail authorities denied his claims and added Khan has been granted facilities provided under the Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978 to ‘a convicted prisoner’.

Also, the jail officials rejected PTI's claims and added Khan was in good health when he was brought to the jail, adding that the ex-PM can meet his family and lawyer once a week.

Also Read: Imran Khan's life under threat in Attock Jail, kept in 9X11 feet room, given B-class facilities: PTI

Latest World News