Pakistan: Imran Khan claims wife Bushra Bibi 'poisoned' in Bani Gala jail, blames Army chief

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday claimed that his wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi has been poisoned during her incarceration at the Bani Gala sub-jail and said that the Army Chief Asim Munir would be responsible if something harmful happened to her. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has also asked for a medical checkup of his wife by a doctor of his choosing, reported the Express Tribune.

During the hearing of the 190 million pound corruption reference in Adiala jail, the former premier informed Judge Nasir Javed Rana that there had been an attempt to poison the former first lady and added that she has marks on her skin and tongue as a side effect of the 'poisoning'. “I know who is behind it," Imran said.

The ex-PM claimed that the Army chief should be held responsible if any harm came upon Bushra Bibi as members of an intelligence agency are controlling everything in Bani Gala and Adiala jail, where he is currently imprisoned. Imran further urged the court to order Bushra's medical examination by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, adding that he and the party do not trust the doctor who examined Bushra earlier.

What did Bushra Bibi say?

Following the former premier’s request, the court directed Imran to submit a detailed application regarding the former first lady's medical examination. Imran also urged to have an inquiry into the matter of Bushra’s alleged poisoning. During the hearing, Bushra Bibi said she was poisoned by "three drops" of a popular toilet cleaner which were added to her food and claimed that a person's health deteriorates after a month of consumption.

"My eyes swell up, I feel pain and discomfort in my chest and stomach and food and water also taste bitter. Some suspicious substance was mixed in honey earlier and now the toilet cleaner was mixed in my food," claimed the former first lady.

PTI echoes claims of poisoning

Earlier, PTI claimed Bushra was fed "poisonous food" during her incarceration, asserting that she had been in severe pain. A PTI spokesperson expressing concerns regarding "serious threats" to Bushra Bibi's life while in detention said in a statement: "Bushra's health and life are being seriously endangered by the denial of her constitutional right to medical examination."

The spokesperson further alleged that Bushra Bibi's family had been barred from visiting her, a move they deemed to be a violation of both the Constitution and jail regulations. The statement asserted the restriction was part of a "deliberate plan" to cause harm to her.

Earlier in January, Imran and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case about the illegal sale of state gifts which the former premier received during his term. Imran was lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi while Bushra Bibi was incarcerated at his Bani Gala home after it was declared a sub-jail. The sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan said the former First Lady of Pakistan, Bushra Bibi, is being politically victimised. "She is being kept in isolation, there are serious concerns of her being poisoned. Chairman Imran Khan has expressed similar concerns regarding his wife’s health. The powerful circles of the country will be held accountable for any misadventure," the party quoted him as saying in a post on X.

