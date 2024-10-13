Pakistan govt warns of 'full force' amid protest calls by Imran Khan's party during SCO Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Imran Khan's supporters participate in a rally demanding his release from prison.

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has warned to use "full force' if former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party went on with its mass protest in Islamabad during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, where foreign delegations including India's are expected to attend. This came as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to hold a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday (October 15) if the government failed to provide Imran access to his legal team and physician.

Recently, Pakistan witnessed a serious law and order situation in the capital as PTI supporters held massive protests in Islamabad demanding their leader's release from prison and the independence of the judiciary. Authorities have stopped all meetings with Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, due to security reasons.

The Pakistan government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 SCO delegates coming to Islamabad. It also deployed army troops under Article 245 of the Constitution, to bolster security measures in Islamabad from October 5 to 17. The federal government has also announced a three-day holiday in the capital starting from October 14 to ensure the safety and protection of delegates attending the summit.

Pakistan govt calls PTI's protest call "terrorism"

Pakistan government officials lashed out at PTI for its protest call on Tuesday, labelling it "terrorism" and akin to "Taliban" practices to deliberately attempt to country's progress and undermine the SCO meeting. Planning Minister Ahs­an Iqbal on Saturday criticised the timing of the protest during the summit, which he described as a great honour for the country, Dawn reported.

"There is no doubt that terrorism in Karachi and political terrorism protest calls (in Islamabad) are similar," said Iqbal, referring to the recent attack near Karachi Airport that killed two Chinese nationals. "The scriptwriter is the same who, on one hand, is using terrorists to carry out explosive attacks and, on the other, is using PTI to spread anarchy and undermine Pakistan’s vital interests."

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif accused PTI of prioritising Imran Khan's personal interests over national development and vowed to protect the country's interests at all costs. He said the "full force of the state" would be used against those who attacked the integrity of Pakistan. "We will not be blackmailed by the PTI under any circumstances and will never allow anyone to spread chaos and anarchy in the country under the guise of protests," Asif added.

Ministers call PTI and Taliban 'sides of same coin'

Additionally, Punjab Information Mini­s­ter Azma Bokhari accused PTI of acting against Pakis­tan’s development, likening the party to the Taliban. She accused Imran Khan's party of declaring "war against the state" and said it will be "treated as an enemy is treated in wartime". Bokhari attacked Imran Khan's leadership, saying foreign leaders refused to engage with him and now PTI cannot tolerate Pakistan's progress.

Separately, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam also strongly rejected the PTI’s protest call. “It is proof of anti-nationalism. There is no doubt that PTI’s agenda seems to be anti-Pakistan because the party has declared the protest on this important occasion,” he said.

(with agency input)

