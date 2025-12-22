Pakistan gets second MILGEM-class warship from Turkiye; commissioning event held in Istanbul Pakistan signed a deal with Turkiye in 2018 for the construction of four MILGEM-class ships under a transfer of technology agreement. According to the deal, two ships were to be built in Turkiye, while the remaining two are being constructed in Pakistan.

Istanbul:

The Pakistan Navy has formally inducted its second MILGEM-class warship built in Turkiye, marking another step in defence cooperation between the two countries. The ship, named PNS Khaibar, was commissioned on Sunday during a ceremony held at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard, PTI reported.

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, attended the event.

“PN MILGEM ships are the most technologically advanced surface platforms.These vessels are equipped with the latest Command and Control Systems integrated with modern weapons and advanced sensors,” the Pakistan military said in an official release.

Notably, Pakistan signed a deal with Turkiye in 2018 for the construction of four MILGEM-class ships under a transfer of technology agreement. According to the deal, two ships were to be built in Turkiye, while the remaining two are being constructed in Pakistan.

Erdogan hailed the vessel, calling it a source of pride for Turkiye. He said the delivery of two warships to Pakistan was completed.

“In September 2018, we signed a construction contract for 4 MİLGEM ships to meet the needs of the Pakistan Navy. We delivered the first ship, PNS BABUR, to Pakistan on 24 May 2024. Today, we also completed the delivery of PNS HAYBER, which has successfully completed all tests and trials,” he posted on X.

Turkiye is a key ally of Pakistan, with cooperation spanning economic, military and technical domains. In addition to warships, Pakistan has placed an order for 30 ATAK attack helicopters from Turkiye.

Erdogan has consistently aligned Turkey with Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir, backing Islamabad despite Pakistan illegally occupying parts of the region. Ankara has also extended support to Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, as well as after India’s launch of Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.