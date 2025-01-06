Pakistan: German diplomat found dead in apartment under mysterious circumstances, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Thomas Fielder

Islamabad: A German diplomat, serving as the Second Secretary at the country's embassy in Pakistan, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad, police confirmed on Monday. Thomas Fielder was living in his flat in Karakoram Heights located in the Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad. The place lies within the limits of the Secretariat Police Station.

Fielder's body was discovered by embassy staff, who became concerned after he had been absent from work for two days, Express News reported. They broke into his apartment and found him unresponsive. They notified the Islamabad Police immediately. Later, the body was shifted to a hospital.

The immediate cause of death was not known. However, according to the duty officer of the police station, Irshad, the diplomat was previously a heart patient and had been admitted to the Kulsoom Hospital in Islamabad for treatment.

The embassy immediately alerted the local authorities, who transported the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, Geo News reported. Police said that the cause of death remains undetermined and will be ascertained following the autopsy report. Initial investigations revealed that the diplomat had previously suffered a minor heart attack, which could potentially be a contributing factor.

The German Embassy has been informed of the incident, and further investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the diplomat’s death, they said.

(With inputs from agency)

