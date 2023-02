Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan: Ex-minister Sheikh Rashid arrested for levelling allegations against former President Zardari

Pakistan's former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Thursday morning. According to reports, he was considered a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Rashid's arrest comes after a case was filed against him for alleging that former President Asif Ali Zardari was planning an assassination attempt on the PTI chief, as per the Geo News.

Further details are awaited.

Latest World News