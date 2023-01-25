Pakistan: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry accuses govt of plotting against Imran Khan, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : AP PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry arrested: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry was on Wednesday morning arrested from his Lahore residence. Chaudhry had publicly accused Pakistan government of plotting to arrest former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib confirmed Chaudhry’s arrest. Habib posted a tweet this morning stating, “Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by the police from his house. The imported government has gone berserk.” Several other PTI leaders have also condemned Chaudhry’s arrest.

An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest.

The arrest of Chaudhry, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan. It prompted dozens of party workers to gather at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to foil any attempt to take him in custody.

The arrest of Chaudhry further deepens political fault lines in Pakistan where the Khan-led opposition is demanding snap polls. General elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

With PTI inputs

