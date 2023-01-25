Wednesday, January 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry accuses govt of plotting against Imran Khan, arrested

Pakistan: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry accuses govt of plotting against Imran Khan, arrested

Fawad Chaudhry arrested: An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Fawad Chaudhry after his arrest.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2023 10:06 IST
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry
Image Source : AP PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry arrested: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry was on Wednesday morning arrested from his Lahore residence. Chaudhry had publicly accused Pakistan government of plotting to arrest former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib confirmed Chaudhry’s arrest. Habib posted a tweet this morning stating, “Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by the police from his house. The imported government has gone berserk.” Several other PTI leaders have also condemned Chaudhry’s arrest.

An official PTI Twitter account also posted videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which the party claimed was carrying Chaudhry after his arrest. 

The arrest of Chaudhry, 52, came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan. It prompted dozens of party workers to gather at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to foil any attempt to take him in custody.

The arrest of Chaudhry further deepens political fault lines in Pakistan where the Khan-led opposition is demanding snap polls. General elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

With PTI inputs

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News