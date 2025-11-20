Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warns of possible 'all-out war with' India, says 'we must stay alert' Khawaja Asif's remarks came days after Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called Operation Sindoor an "88-hour trailer", asserting that if Pakistan "gives us any chance", India would like to teach a befitting lesson as to how a responsible nation should behave with its neighbours.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Islamabad cannot rule out the possibility of an "all-out war" with India, stressing that the country must remain on "full alert" amid rising tensions following Operation Sindoor and growing security challenges along both its eastern and western borders.

'We must stay fully alert': Khawaja Asif

In an interview with Samaa TV, the Pakistani Minister said, "We are neither ignoring India nor trusting it under any circumstances. Based on my analysis, I cannot rule out an ALL-OUT WAR or any hostile strategy from India, including border incursions or attacks(Presumably Afghan). We must stay fully alert."

Asif further claimed that India could "directly intervene," warning that Pakistan must be prepared for any contingency. He asserted that Islamabad is now confronting what he described as a "two-front" threat, alleging that India is using Afghanistan as a proxy to undermine Pakistan's security interests.

Operation Sindoor only 88-hour trailer: Army chief

Khawaja Asif's remarks came days after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said that Operation Sindoor was only a "88-hour trailer". He asserted that if Pakistan "gives us any chance," India is prepared to deliver a befitting response and demonstrate "how a responsible nation should behave with its neighbours."

"So, I feel theaterisation will play an important role. If a fight happens for 88 hours, we will have to deploy all our strengths. We cannot say let us use the air force first, and then start, or use the navy first, then see what happens. If we have to defeat someone and tell them about the might of India, then we will have to deploy all our strengths together. At that time, we will not have time to discuss," the Army chief said.

Asif's remarks also followed after Pakistan accused Afghan nationals of carrying out two suicide attacks inside the country last week, including one outside a court complex in Islamabad that killed 12 people. Pakistan's top leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has repeatedly accused India of supporting Afghanistan-based groups responsible for orchestrating such attacks, allegations New Delhi has consistently denied.

Ministry of External Affairs rejected the allegations once again on November 11. "India unequivocally rejects the baseless allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable tactic by Pakistan to concoct false narratives against India to deflect the attention of its own public from the ongoing military-inspired constitutional subversion and power-grab unfolding within the country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

