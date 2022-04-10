Sunday, April 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Imran Khan loses midnight no-trust vote, Shehbaz Sharif likely to be new PM
Live now

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Imran Khan loses midnight no-trust vote, Shehbaz Sharif likely to be new PM

The removal of Imran Khan has set in motion the process to elect the new leader of the house. The combined opposition has already named PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as joint candidate.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Islamabad Updated on: April 10, 2022 6:52 IST
Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, Islamabad, pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan trust vote, Im
Image Source : PTI/AP

Pakistan crisis LIVE Updates

National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 2 pm to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm. He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then. However, the National Assembly of Pakistan later informed on its official Twitter account that the House will meet at 2 pm on April 11. "The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.instead of 11:00 a.m," it tweeted.

Latest World News

Live updates :Pakistan political crisis

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 10, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Plea filed in Islamabad court to avoid imposition of martial law

    A plea has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to avoid the imposition of martial law in Pakistan, as the political situation in the country takes a critical turn, Geo News reported. The Supreme Court of Pakistan had instructed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion today, but he is yet to allow the lawmakers to vote on the move against the premier. According to Geo News, if the top court's order is not followed somewhere, the high court of that particular jurisdiction takes notice of the situation.

     

  • Apr 10, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News