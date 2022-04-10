Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Imran Khan loses midnight no-trust vote, Shehbaz Sharif likely to be new PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Pakistan crisis LIVE Updates

National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 2 pm to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm. He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then. However, the National Assembly of Pakistan later informed on its official Twitter account that the House will meet at 2 pm on April 11. "The Sitting of the National Assembly will meet again on Monday, the 11th April, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.instead of 11:00 a.m," it tweeted.

