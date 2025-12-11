Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, close aide of Imran Khan, sentenced to 14 years in jail, here's why Former ISI chief Faiz Hameed, once a dominant force in Pakistan's power structure, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of violating the Official Secrets Act and misusing authority. The sentence follows a 15-month court martial process.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (Retd) Faiz Hameed landed in serious legal trouble as he has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for violating the Official Secrets Act. Until just two years ago, Hameed was considered one of the most powerful figures in Pakistan and a close military aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Pakistan Army's media wing ISPR, Faiz Hameed was tried under the Pakistan Army Act through a Field General Court Martial. The proceedings continued for nearly 15 months. ISPR stated that four major charges were pursued against him. These included participating in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority and government resources and causing unlawful harm to individuals connected to the case.

Sentence comes after stringent legal process

After a lengthy and stringent legal process, the court found Faiz Hameed guilty on all charges. He has been awarded 14 years of imprisonment, which has been implemented from Thursday (December 11). The Pakistan Army maintains that all legal provisions were followed during the trial. The military also confirmed that Faiz Hameed retains the right to appeal before the competent forum.

Imran Khan likely to be shifted from Adiala Jail

It is to be noted here that Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to be shifted out of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid persistent protest demonstrations by his supporters outside the prison, officials said on Wednesday. A senior Punjab government official told PTI that the provincial administration is expected to take a decision soon in consultation with federal authorities.

"The Punjab government is seriously considering shifting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan to some other prison due to constant protest demonstrations outside the Adiala Jail," the official said, adding that District Jail Attock is being considered as one of the possible alternatives. Prime Minister's Coordinator for Information Ikhtiyar Wali said the continuous protests had disrupted the daily lives of residents living near the jail complex. "Efforts are being made to spread chaos under the guise of protest outside Adiala. Many PTI leaders want their jailed leader to be transferred elsewhere," he claimed.

