Pakistani Army defies Shehbaz Sharif over ceasefire with India, deploys drones, resorts to unprovoked shelling Pakistan breaks ceasefire: Notably, Pakistan's deputy PM Ishaq Dar also posted about the understanding between India and Pakistan as he said, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect."

New Delhi:

Hours after reaching an understanding with India to stop military actions, the Pakistani Army has resorted to unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control while has also deployed drones in an attempt to target several Indian locations. In the latest Pakistani firing, a BSF trooper was killed and seven others were injured in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

This comes after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing that the directors general of military operations of both countries had decided to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The latest ceasefire violation indicates a clear rift between the Pakistani political leadership and its army. On one hand, the Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has offered credits to US President Donald Trump for facilitating the ceasefire; the Pakistani Army, led by General Munir, has chosen to discard the understanding reached between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Notably, Pakistan's deputy PM Ishaq Dar also posted about the understanding between India and Pakistan as he said, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

The renewed aggression marks a serious breach of the understanding, which was aimed at de-escalating tensions following four days of intense military confrontation.

Sources have also reported a drone attack in Udhampur, further intensifying the already volatile situation. In Srinagar, 7–8 explosions have been heard, escalating fears among civilians and prompting emergency responses from local authorities. The return of hostilities has once again plunged the region into uncertainty and fear.