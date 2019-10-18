Highway from Pakistan border renamed after Guru Nanak Dev

Image Source : PTI Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said the national highway from the Indo-Pak border through the Kartarpur corridor to the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab had been renamed as Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji Marg.

She said in a statement that she received a letter from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari that the ministry had decided to rename the new National Highway 703-A in the name of Guru Nanak Dev.

Thanking Gadkari for acceding to her request, she said this decision was a befitting tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev that is being celebrated next month.

