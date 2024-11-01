Pakistan: Remote-controlled blast in Balochistan kills seven including 5 schoolchildren, emergency declared

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA 5 schoolchildren among 7 dead in Mastung blast near school

Islamabad: At least seven people, including five schoolchildren and a policeman, were killed on Friday in a remote-controlled blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to media reports. The blast occurred at 8.35 am near a school at the Civil Hospital Chowk of the Mastung district of the province, Dawn newspaper reported. “It appears that an IED (improvised explosive device) attached to a motorcycle was detonated near a police mobile,” Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai was quoted as saying in the report.

“So far, seven individuals have been killed, including five school students,” Bazai said. At least 22 people were injured in the attack.

Most of those injured were schoolchildren, Geo News reported, adding that they were shifted to a nearby hospital. A police van and several auto-rickshaws were damaged in the explosion, according to the report.

An emergency was declared across all Quetta hospitals after the blast, the report said quoting the provincial health department spokesperson, adding that all doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and other medical staff were summoned.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the blast expressing grief over the loss of lives. He extended condolences to the relatives of the martyred policeman and schoolchildren. "Terrorists have now targeted innocent children along with labourers,” said Bugti, resolving to avenge the blood of innocent citizens including children.

He added that locals among the civilian population also have to keep an eye on the terrorists. "The monster of terrorism can only be fought together." Acting President and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani also condemned the incident and expressed deep grief over the loss of innocent lives. "Terrorist elements are an enemy to humanity. The nation stands strong beside the security forces and law enforcement agencies against terrorism," he said.

