Pakistan: Fireworks explosion injures 25 in Karachi, several critical

Karachi:

At least 25 people were injured, some critically, after a massive explosion tore through a fireworks storage facility in Karachi on Thursday (August 21). The blast, which occurred in the southern port city’s busy Jinnah Road area, sent plumes of black smoke into the sky and caused panic among residents. Television footage showed shattered glass scattered across streets from nearby shops, while frightened locals rushed out of the area. Several vehicles passing through were also damaged in the explosion.

Rescue operations underway

Senior police official Asad Raza confirmed that firefighters were deployed to douse the flames as ambulances ferried the wounded, including unsuspecting passersby, to local hospitals. Authorities said a number of those injured remain in critical condition.

Cause of blast still unknown

The immediate cause of the explosion remains unclear, but officials have launched an investigation. Explosions at fireworks storage facilities are not uncommon in Pakistan due to lax safety standards.

Similar incidents in the past

Earlier this year, in January, six people were killed in a similar blast at a fireworks warehouse in Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab. Thursday’s blast in Karachi underscores persistent safety lapses in the handling and storage of explosive materials.

