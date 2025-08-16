Pakistan again extends closure of Rahim Yar Khan airbase destroyed by Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor Pakistan’s military infrastructure continues to be reeling from the impact of India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Punjab province will remain closed until August 22, 2025, following extensive damage caused by India's precision strikes during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Initially expected to reopen by August 6, the base central to Pakistan's air defense network seems to have suffered irreparable damage to its runway and operational facilities. The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by Pakistan has been updated. Open-source intelligence expert Damien Saymon in a post on social media, wrote, “Pakistan once again issues a NOTAM for Rahim Yar Khan, the runway struck by India in May 2025 now remains offline till 22 Aug 2025 (estimated).”

Pak unable to restore base’s functionality

The prolonged closure shows Pakistan's inability to restore the base's full functionality. Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was a carefully coordinated military response aimed at neutralising Pakistan's military infrastructure. The Indian government, in an official statement, described the operation as a "carefully calculated move to neutralise Pakistan’s military infrastructure while minimizing collateral damage."

The operation targeted nine key terrorist sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including Rahim Yar Khan. The airbase was struck as part of India’s efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating along its borders and to weaken Pakistan's military capabilities.

The precision strikes, carried out by the Indian Air Force, were a stark demonstration of India’s growing military capabilities and its readiness to defend national security through decisive action. The damage to Rahim Yar Khan’s airbase has sent ripples through Pakistan. With the base's runway now unusable, Pakistan has been forced to adjust its military operations, relying on alternative facilities that are farther from key conflict zones, further limiting its flexibility.

The ongoing paralysis of this military asset illustrates the depth of the strategic setback Pakistan is facing and the difficulty of recovering from such a sophisticated, well-executed strike.

PM Modi’s sharp response to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a scathing attack on the terror hub nation, said, “Pakistan couldn’t destroy the airbse here. Not far from here is Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase which is in ICU because of India’s air strikes.” “They thought that India would sit quietly. They didn’t expect us to strike back. The ones who were proud of their arms are now shattered under debris,” he said.