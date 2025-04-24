'India needs to cut Pakistan's jugular': Ex-Pentagon official slams Islamabad over Pahalgam attack Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has slammed Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists. He urged the US to designate Pakistan as a 'sponsor of terror" and demanded the "designation of Asim Munir as a terrorist".

Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has strongly reacted to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In a stern message, Rubin suggested that India should do to Pakistan what Israel did to Hamas. The security expert also called for decisive action against Pakistan's intelligence agency for its alleged role in supporting terrorism.

Rubin drew a comparison between the October 7, 2023, attack that Hamas launched against Israel and what happened in Pahalgam. He stressed that both attacks targeted peaceful civilians--liberal Jews in Israel and middle-class Hindus in India.

He told news agency ANI, "That is exactly what went on when the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. It was directed specifically against Jews and not only against Jews, but among the most liberal Jews who were most prone to wanting peace and normalcy with the Gaza Strip."

"Targeting a vacation resort, middle-class Hindus, it is evident that the Pakistanis are trying the same tactic now. It should be no more successful for Pakistan than it was for Hamas. And frankly, it's now the duty of India to do to Pakistan and to Pakistan's ISI what Israel did to Hamas," the ex-Pentagon official underscored.

Rubin also reacted to the Pakistan Army chief's 'jugular vein' remark, saying, "Certainly that speech seemed to greenlight terror. Asim Munir said that Kashmir is the jugular vein. What India now needs to do is to cut Pakistan's jugular."

The security expert also urged the United States to designate "Pakistan as a state sponsor of terror," and demanded the "designation of Asim Munir as a terrorist".

In a recent statement, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir's recent statement, in which he referred to Kashmir as Islamabad's 'jugular vein', is being considered as one of the trigger points that instigated the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Rubin compared between Osama Bin Laden and General Munir, as he added, "The only difference between Osama Bin Laden and Asim Munir is that Osama Bin Laden lived in a cave and Asim Munir lives in a palace, but beyond that, the two are the same, and their end should also be the same."

Rubio also referred to the "lipstick on a pig" rhetoric, saying, "It was shocking, but this just goes to show you that you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig. You can pretend that Pakistan isn't a terror sponsor, but it remains a terror sponsor, no matter how much we try to normalise it."

Referring to the Pahalgam attack, Rubin said that evidence was still being gathered, but early indicators all pointed to Pakistani involvement.

