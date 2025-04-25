'Refrain from visiting Pakistan': Russian embassy issues advisory to its citizens over Pahalgam terror attacks The rough translation of the Russian Embassy in Pakistan's post on X says, "Against the backdrop of a new round of escalation in Pakistani-Indian relations, we would recommend that Russian citizens temporarily refrain from visiting Pakistan."

Islamabad:

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan, in an advisory, has recommended citizens to refrain from travelling to the Islamic Republic. The announcement comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which has further strained the Indo-Pakistan ties. The broad translation of the Russian Embassy's post on X reads, "Against the backdrop of a new round of escalation in Pakistani-Indian relations and bellicose rhetoric coming from a number of officials, we would recommend that Russian citizens temporarily refrain from visiting Pakistan until the situation stabilises."

Putin expressed solidarity with India

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Putin's message read, "I would like to reiterate our readiness to further step up interaction with our Indian partners in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism." It added, "This brutal crime cannot be justified. We trust that its organisers and perpetrators will receive the punishment they deserve."

India-Pakistan ties plummet to new low

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan have taken diplomatic measures against each other. New Delhi's steps include suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, and halting the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan responded by blocking its airspace for all Indian airlines. It also closed the Wagah border and suspended all trade with India. The other notable decision was the suspension of Simla Agreement.

Russian MLA Abhay Kumar Singh condemns attack on tourists

Moreover, Abhay Kumar Singh, United Russia party (MLA), from Russia's Kursk, condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with India and emphasised Russia's support for India.

"Russia always stands with India, and in such a tragedy, we have expressed our sympathies. Our president has also conveyed it. We are ready to help in whatever way possible, if needed. Even the common man here is in shock because of the attack on tourists (in Pahalgam)", news agency ANI quotes Singh as saying.

