'I will say nothing more': US State Dept spokesperson shuns Pakistani journalist over Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam terror attack updates: US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have already expressed solidarity with India in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.

Washington:

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks that killed 26 tourists, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce shunned a Pakistani journalist while addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time). The Pakistani journalist's question pertained to the India-Pakistan border tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, which Bruce responded to by saying, "I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps we will come back to you with another subject."

'The President made position clear': US State Dept

The US State Department's spokesperson reiterated the US' position as she stated, "I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as has the deputy secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner."

In her press briefing on Thursday, Bruce said that US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made their positions clear that the US stands with India. The US's top leadership has strongly condemned all forms of terrorism. She added that the US prays for those who lost their lives in the attack and for the recovery of the injured.

WATCH TAMMY BRUCE'S RESPONSE HERE

Tammy Bruce underscored, saying, "What I can tell you of course is we all know it is a rapidly changing situation and we are monitoring it closely. And we of course are not now taking a position on the status of Kashmir or Jammu either."

Trump expressed 'full support' to India

Earlier, Trump called PM Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. In his phone call with PM Modi, the US President expressed US's full support to India to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan blocks airspace for all Indian airlines, closes Wagah border