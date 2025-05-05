'Will think later, strike first': Pakistan opposition leader in Assembly speech condemning India In a heated session of Pakistan's National Assembly, opposition leader Omar Ayub echoed the PTI founder’s aggressive stance, declaring "we'll think later, strike first" in response to India. He criticised PM Shehbaz Sharif for appearing submissive, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Islamabad:

In a heated session of Pakistan’s National Assembly, opposition leader and PTI-backed lawmaker Omar Ayub sharply criticised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India, and condemned what he termed as a submissive stance toward New Delhi. Quoting the PTI founder, Ayub said, “We’ll think later, strike first.” He claimed that India’s aircraft would be shot down if necessary, adding, “Shehbaz Sharif is kneeling, Modi needs a strong response to come to his senses.”

During the debate, Ayub also distanced Pakistan from any role in the Pahalgam attack. “Pahalgam is 450 kilometres away from us. What does this have to do with Pakistan? We condemn the attack. Pakistan has never been involved in such incidents,” he said. Expressing disappointment over Sharif's address, Ayub remarked, “If I loved Pakistan, I would never have delivered a speech like his. Why should we agree to any investigation if we’re not involved?”

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar called for unity amid rising tensions and proposed suspending regular parliamentary business to deliver a unified national message. “Right now, national unity is essential. We must stand together and speak in one voice for the country,” he told the House.