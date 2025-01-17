'Only Greenland': Denmark PM tells Trump amid President-elect's repeated assertions to buy Island

Follow us on Image Source : AP Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and US President-elect Donald Trump

Amid US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionist rhetoric, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke to him over a phone call on Wednesday as she said that only Greenland should decide on its future. According to a press release from Denmark PM's office, the PM reiterated Greenland PM's assertion in conversation with Trump that "Only Greenland should decide on its future."

After the discussion with the upcoming US President, Frederiksen told Danish media that their conversation "confirmed" that "there is great American interest in Greenland."

Only Greenland should decide: Frederiksen tells Trump

In her conversation with Trump, Frederiksen said, "Only Greenland should decide on its future," and she reminded Trump of the strong trade ties between both countries.

However, the call did not appear to bring the issue to a conclusion, and both leaders agreed to pursue continued dialogue.

Recently, Trump expressed the desire to buy Greenland, and he even said that he would not rule out military action in the region, Politico reports.

Trump posts results of 2019 poll after discussion

Trump, however, did not explicitly speak about the call but posted the results of a 2019 poll on social media that showed that 68 per cent of Greenlanders were in support of independence from Denmark. Reports claim that both leaders also discussed ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as relations with China.

After emerging victorious in the US presidential elections, President-elect Donald Trump has been making claims over territories of other countries, and even threatening to take control of some of the areas by force. The suggestion to use force is particularly inflammatory in Europe.

Trump's expansionist rhetoric has involved US allies like Canada, which Trump wants to induct as the USA's 51st state as well as the Danish territory of Greenland, and the Panama Canal.

