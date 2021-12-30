Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Omicron cases likely to peak by January end: Dr Anthony Fauci

Omicron cases likely to peak by January end: Dr Anthony Fauci

On Tuesday, CDC provided data showing that Omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in US in the week ending on Dec 25.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Washington Updated on: December 30, 2021 8:02 IST
Omicron cases, omicron cases peak, Dr Anthony Fauci, latest omicron variant news updates, south afri
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

US Presidential medical adviser Fauci says Omicron cases likely to peak by end of January. 

Highlights

  • Cases involving coronavirus Omicron variant will likely to peak by end of January: Fauci
  • CDC provided data showing that Omicron accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in United States
  • The current seven-day daily average of cases in the United States is about 2,40,400 per day

Cases involving the coronavirus Omicron variant will likely to reach a peak by the end of January, presidential medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said. 

"I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus no vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think," Fauci told CNBC said on Wednesday in response to a question about when the coronavirus cases will peak in the United States. 

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided data showing that the Omicron variant accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in the United States in the week ending on December 25. 

The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November, is said by public health officials to be more transmissible but produces milder cases.

The current seven-day daily average of cases in the United States is about 2,40,400 per day, an increase of about 60 per cent over the previous week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Omicron will spike Covid cases 'much higher': Dr Fauci

ALSO READ: COVID-19 Omicron variant is `just raging around the world': Fauci

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News