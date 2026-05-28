NSA Doval seeks global action against terrorism at Russia security forum: 'Avoid double standard'

Moscow:

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has urged firm and united global action against terrorism, saying there should be no “double standards” in dealing with the threat. He made the remarks while speaking at an international security forum in Moscow, according to the Indian Embassy in Russia.

Doval took part in the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters held in Moscow. The event was hosted by Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow shared details of his address on X, saying the forum focused on global security concerns in the context of a changing world order. It said, "The meeting was hosted by Mr.Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation," and added that discussions covered "Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World".

There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism, says Doval

According to the embassy, Doval stressed the need for a clear and consistent approach against terrorism. "The NSA stated that there cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action," the embassy said.

Doval seeks reforms in global institutions

He also called for reforms in global institutions created after the Second World War, saying they must better reflect present-day realities and include stronger representation for developing countries. The embassy said Doval highlighted "the urgent need for reforms in the structures and institutions set up after the end of the Second World War in 1945 to make them effective in dealing with contemporary international security threats". It added that "The reforms must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South," it said.

Doval on Middle East unrest

On West Asia, Doval underlined the importance of keeping major sea routes open and secure. He said it was vital to ensure "the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea".

The embassy also said Doval would hold bilateral meetings during his visit to Russia, though no further details were shared.

The visit comes at a time of ongoing global tensions, including the conflict in Ukraine and instability in West Asia, which continue to affect energy supplies and international trade routes.

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