'Not that far apart on trade deal': Trump's India envoy pick hints breakthrough amid thaw in ties Sergio Gor said India and the US are not that far apart of agreeing to a trade deal and the ongoing tariffs issue as New Delhi and Wahshington seek to resolde difference and finalise a trade pact.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is likely to travel to India later this year for the QUAD Leaders Summit, his close aide Sergio Gor has indicated. Gor, nominated as the next US ambassador to India, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing that “the President is fully committed to meeting leaders of QUAD…there have already been talks on a trip for the next QUAD meeting".

He added he would not commit to the exact dates, noting that “The QUAD is vitally important", Gor was speaking before a Senate commitee.

India-US trade deal soon?

Speaking about the status of the India-US trade deal, which was kept on a back burner after Trump imposed additional tariffs on Indian imports, Gor said Washington and New Delhi are not far apart on the deal.

Trump's visit to India

Earlier, the New York Times reported that Trump had dropped plans to attend the Summit in November. But Gor’s comments suggest the visit is still on track. On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Trump to India during a phone call, and according to the Indian readout, Trump accepted. Both leaders are expected to hold another call soon to discuss the Summit schedule.

Trump recently promoted Gor, then director of presidential personnel, to serve as ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs. At his hearing, Gor underlined the strong personal bond between the two leaders, saying, “Our president (Trump) has a deep friendship with Modi. That is something that is unique. The President has been critical of India, but he has gone out of his way to compliment Modi. They have an incredible relationship…I have been with them in the same room. We’re not that far apart on a deal already on these tariffs".

Thaw in ties after tariff tussle

Gor's remarks come after President Donald Trump’s recent description of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "dear friend". Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he looked forward to speaking with Modi in the coming weeks, noting that talks were underway to reduce trade barriers and expressing confidence in a "successful conclusion."

Modi, in turn, responded warmly, calling India and the US “close friends and natural partners” and expressing hope that the dialogue would “unlock the limitless potential” of their relationship.