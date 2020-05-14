Image Source : PTI/FILE North Korea spent estimated $620 million on nuclear weapons in 2019 (Representational image)

North Korea was estimated to have spent $620 million on its nuclear weapons program last year, an international anti-nuclear weapons group said. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization, made the estimation in a report about the expenditures that nine countries, including the North, made on nuclear development, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

The figure was drawn based on a South Korean think tank's estimate that the North spent 35 percent of its gross national income (GNI) on its military in 2009, as well as data from Global Zero, another anti-nuclear weapon group, that the North was believed to have spent 6 percent of the military budget on nuclear development in 2011.

Citing data from the Bank of Korea, this week's report said the North's GNI for 2018 was estimated at 35.895 trillion Korean won.

The North spent an estimated 753 billion won ($620 million) on its nuclear program in 2018, and a similar amount is believed to have been spent last year too, the report said.

North Korea is estimated to have 35 nuclear weapons, and is developing nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from the ground and from submarines, the report said.

