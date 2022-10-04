Tuesday, October 04, 2022
     
Nobel Prize in Physics to be awarded to 3 scientists for work on 'quantum information science'

Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to scientists Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.

AP Reported By: AP New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2022 15:41 IST
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger

This year’s Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for their work on quantum information science.

Hans Ellegren, Secretary General, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winner Tuesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine Monday for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

