Image Source : PTI No unconditional jobs in Singapore under CECA, says Minister Chan

Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing has said that the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India does not grant Indian nationals unconditional access to Singapore or its immigration privileges.

Claims that the bilateral agreement has cost job opportunities for Singaporeans aim to stoke fears in times of economic uncertainties, said Chan on Saturday.

The minister's comments came after an expletive-laden video surfaced online, showing a former Indian national lashing out at a security guard at the Eight Riversuites condominium, a posh residential complex.

Police said Ramesh Erramalli, who is now a Singapore citizen, was being investigated for "intentionally causing harassment to a security officer". The incident happened during Diwali.

The video, which showed Erramalli hurling vulgarities at the security guard over a condominium rule requiring guests to pay SGD10 for parking after 11 pm, attracted much criticism from Singaporeans. Erramalli has since apologised to the security guard.

Falsehoods relating to the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) haqve also surfaced, Channel News Asia said in a report.

ALSO READ | Compensation being processed for Indian worker killed in Singapore crane collapse

ALSO READ | Prudent spending, higher revenues to allay economic worries, says Singapore's DBS Bank