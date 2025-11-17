'No one above law': Yunus' first reaction after Bangladesh court sentences Sheikh Hasina to death In his statement, Muhammad Yunus said the judgment delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal sends a powerful message across the country: justice applies to everyone.

New Delhi:

Hours after India said it had taken note of the Bangladesh court’s decision to award the death penalty to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has reacted to the ruling. India said it would “engage constructively with all stakeholders” to ensure peace and stability in Bangladesh. Soon after, Yunus posted a detailed response on X, calling the verdict a clear message that even the most powerful must be held accountable.

‘No one is above the law’

In his statement, Muhammad Yunus said the judgment delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal sends a powerful message across the country: justice applies to everyone. “Today, the courts of Bangladesh have spoken with a clarity that resonates across the nation and beyond. The conviction and sentencing affirm a fundamental principle: no one, regardless of power, is above the law.”

Yunus said the verdict offers some justice though still not enough to the thousands who suffered during the July-August 2024 student uprising, where nearly 1,400 people were killed. He added that those who died were “not statistics but students, parents and citizens with rights.” He described the crackdown ordered during the unrest as a “betrayal” of the relationship between the government and its people.

Calling this a critical moment, Yunus said Bangladesh now has the opportunity to rebuild democratic foundations damaged by years of oppression. He highlighted how testimonies during the trial revealed the use of lethal force from helicopters against unarmed protesters actions he said went against Bangladesh’s deepest values of dignity and justice.

“The path ahead requires not just legal accountability but rebuilding trust between institutions and citizens.”

What did the Bangladesh court rule?

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death, holding her responsible for crimes against humanity during the 2024 protests. The court said the crackdown led to mass killings and widespread human rights violations.

Bangladesh asks India to extradite Hasina

Following the verdict, Bangladesh officially requested India to extradite Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India. In its letter, the Bangladesh Ministry of External Affairs said, India has a “binding duty” under the bilateral extradition treaty. Giving shelter to those convicted of crimes against humanity would be seen as “an unfriendly act,” it added.

The government urged New Delhi to “immediately deport and hand over” Hasina and former minister Kamal.

India’s response

India said it has taken note of the Tribunal’s decision and emphasised its commitment to the people of Bangladesh. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability. We will engage constructively with all stakeholders.”

India did not directly comment on the extradition request.