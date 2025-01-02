Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
Nimisha Priya case: Iran offers support on 'humanitarian grounds' amid death sentence in Yemen

In the Nimisha Priya case, a senior Iranian officer says Iran is extending its support on humanitarian ground. Nimisha Priya faces death sentence in Yemen over murder charges.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 13:34 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 13:43 IST
In a major development in the Nimisha Priya case, the Kerala nurse who faces death sentence in Yemen over murder charges, a senior Iranian officer Thursday said that it is willing to offer support on 'humanitarian grounds'. 

Earlier, addressing media queries regarding the case of Nimisha Priya, who has been sentenced in Yemen, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We are aware of the sentencing of Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that her family is exploring relevant options. The government is extending all possible help in the matter.”

(This a breaking story. Updates will be added) 

