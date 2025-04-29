Nigeria: 26 killed, three others injured in truck explosion after hitting explosive device in Borno state According to media reports, the tragedy occurred in Borno state -- a region that has long been plagued by extremist violence, with groups like Boko Haram maintaining a stronghold there for years.

Abuja:

At least 26 people were killed and three others sustained injuries after two vehicles detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in the northeastern region of Nigeria on Monday. According to media reports, the tragedy occurred in Borno state -- a region that has long been plagued by extremist violence, with groups like Boko Haram maintaining a stronghold there for years.

The ill-fated vehicles were travelling on the road connecting Rann and Gamboru Ngala when they triggered the hidden explosive. Authorities confirmed that the injured victims were quickly rushed to the nearest hospital for urgent medical treatment.

More details to be added.