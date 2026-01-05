Nicolas Maduro's son on his father's US capture: 'History will tell who the traitors were' In an audio message, Maduro Guerra warned of possible betrayal within the ruling movement and said history would expose those responsible.

Caracas:

Days after his father’s capture by the US forces, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, on Monday said that history will tell who the traitors are. Notably, Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores have been transferred to New York to face trial, local daily El-cooperative reported.

Guerra warns of possible betrayal within ruling movement

In an audio message circulated on social media, Maduro Guerra warned of possible betrayal within the ruling movement and said history would expose those responsible.

"History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. We will see," he said, hinting at an internal conspiracy within Chavismo.

Maduro Guerra, a lawmaker from La Guaira state and a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), said the party would remain united despite the recent developments.

Guerra calls supporters to take part in mobilisations on Jan 4 and 5

He also called supporters to take part in public mobilisations on January 4 and 5 to regroup and strengthen unity around the leadership and also spoke of the need for "political and military coordination" to respond to what he described as "external aggression".

He said Nicolas Maduro is currently in US custody and stressed that the movement would not allow divisions or loss of morale. The PSUV leader said the ruling camp remains firm and ready to mobilise.

"We are fine, we are calm. You will see us in the streets, alongside these people. They want to see us weak; we are going to raise the banners of dignity. Does it hurt us? Of course it hurts us, of course it makes us angry, but they won't be able to, damn it! I swear to you on my life, on my mother, on Cilia: they won't be able to," he said in the audio recording, El-cooperative reported.

