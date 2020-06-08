New Zealand declares itself 'coronavirus-free' after it records zero active cases

Image Source : AP A man walks across the frost covered fairways of a golf course in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases worldwide, the New Zealand government on Monday announced that there are no known novel coronavirus cases in the country. The COVID-19 case was first confirmed in the nation on February 28.

According to reports, the Auckland Regional Public Health has informed the Ministry of Health that its last remaining case has been symptom free for 48 hours and is therefore regarded as recovered.

The final patient, a woman in her 50s, recorded no symptoms for 48 hours, before being announced as recovered at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland on Monday.

The person, who had been linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland, has now been released from isolation.

The milestone comes ahead of an announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 3pm on Monday (local time) when she is expected to do away with all COVID-related societal restrictions.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand, as reported to the World Health Organisation, remains at 1,154. The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

