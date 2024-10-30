New York: Man stabbed to death at Brooklyn's Coney Island subway station, no arrest till now

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representational Image

New York: A man was stabbed to death in a New York City subway station overnight, police said Wednesday. The 54-year-old man was found stabbed in the back at Brooklyn's Coney Island Stillwell Avenue station shortly before 11:30 pm Tuesday, the New York Police Department said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. The safety of the city's public transit system has been an issue throughout the mayoralty of Democrat Eric Adams, though city officials tout statistics showing fewer serious crimes in the subway system in 2024 than in the past several years.

The Coney Island station is where summertime beachgoers disembark for the boardwalk and attractions like the Cyclone roller coaster.

Earlier in April 2022, a man set off smoke bombs on a crowded New York subway train before shooting 10 people. The attack followed a string of violent crimes in America's largest metropolitan transit system, including instances of commuters being pushed onto subway tracks.

The man opened fire during the morning rush hour as the train headed to an underground station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood. He shot at least ten people and another 13 were injured in the ensuing panic, according to police. No one was killed.