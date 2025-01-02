New Orleans attack: Accused identified as 42-year-old US citizen, FBI issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Orleans attack.

In what unfolded as a tragedy for New Orleans as a man drove a pickup truck into crowds of revellers early Wednesday, the death count has gone up to 15 while leaving dozens injured in a horrifying attack near the iconic Bourbon Street. Currently, the authorities are investigating potential ties between the suspect, a 42-year-old Army veteran from Texas, and the Islamic State terrorist group.

Here's what FBI said

The FBI said it is investigating the attack as a terrorist act and does not believe the driver acted alone. Investigators found multiple improvised explosive devices, including two pipe bombs that were concealed within coolers and wired for remote detonation, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by the Associated Press. Surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin.

The rampage, which unfolded just after 3 am, left the city shaken and raised urgent questions about security measures in the bustling French Quarter. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after crashing his rented truck.

Investigators later found an ISIS flag, weapons, and a possible explosive device inside the vehicle, intensifying concerns about a coordinated terrorist plot.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed that two officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire but are expected to recover.

“We had precautions in place, but the terrorist found a way to exploit a gap,” Kirkpatrick said, referring to temporary changes in security measures due to ongoing repairs ahead of next month’s Super Bowl.

The attack, described as one of the deadliest in recent city history, has also forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which was scheduled for Wednesday at the Superdome. The game will now take place on Thursday, as officials work to reassure residents and visitors of their safety.

Who's the suspect?

The FBI said the driver was 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran from Texas. A flag representing the Islamic State group was found on the vehicle's trailer hitch, the FBI said. The bureau is trying to determine if Jabbar was associated with any terrorist organisations.

Federal agents are now racing to piece together Jabbar’s motives and potential connections to international terrorist networks. Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent with the FBI, urged anyone with information to contact authorities. “This investigation is moving swiftly, and we’re pursuing every lead,” she said.

