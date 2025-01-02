Explosion occurs outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, 1 killed; Elon Musk rejects Cyberattack links

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL/X Explosion outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

An electric vehicle exploded bursting into flames outside of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to officials and videos on social media. The Clark County Fire Department confirmed that it had responded to a vehicle fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel. One person has lost his life while seven others were injured when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, authorities said.

President Biden's first statement after blast

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said, "We're tracking the explosion of a cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans."

Biden added, "Thus far, there's nothing to report on that score at this time. I directed my team to make sure every resource is made available to federal, state and local law enforcement to complete the investigation in New Orleans quickly and to make sure there is no remaining threat to the American people. We will support the people of New Orleans as they begin the hard work of healing."

Elon Musk on Cybertruck links

Regarding the alleged links of Cybertruck in the explosion, Tesla chief Elon Musk in post on X said, "We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion."

“I know you have a lot of questions,” Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge for the FBI's Las Vegas office, told reporters. “We don't have a lot of answers."

Eric Trump, a son of the president-elect and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted about the fire on the social media platform X. He praised the fire department and local law enforcement “for their swift response and professionalism.

The 64-story hotel is just off the Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Fashion Show Las Vegas shopping mall.

(With agency inputs)

