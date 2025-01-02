Is there any link between New Orleans attacker and Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas? FBI reveals details

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Orleans attack site

Amid reports of a link between the New Orleans attack and the truck explosion outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) rejected the media reports and said the attackers acted alone. "It was premeditated and an evil act," said Christopher Raia, deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counter-terrorism division. The FBI has received more than 400 tips from the public, some from New Orleans and others from other states, added Raia.

"We know that he specifically picked out Bourbon Street, not sure why," said. "He was 100 per cent inspired by ISIS," he added.

Fireworks and camp fuel canisters were found in a Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside the Trump International Hotel early on Wednesday, killing a suspect inside the vehicle.

The person who died in the explosion was an active-duty U.S. Army soldier who spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg, three US officials told The Associated Press on Thursday. The officials also spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose details of his service.

The truck explosion came hours after a driver, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, rammed a truck into a crowd in New Orleans. Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran, also spent time at Fort Bragg, a massive Army base in North Carolina that is home to Army special forces command. An official told the AP that there is no apparent overlap in their assignments there.

The investigation so far has not shown the incidents are related, and authorities don’t think the men knew each other, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

